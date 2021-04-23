Sir Ganga Ram Hospital sends SOS to Delhi govt; says only 2 hours of oxygen left
Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility and said that the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 08:59 IST
Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility and said that the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril. The hospital officials said that 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours.
"25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support.
The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day. (ANI)
