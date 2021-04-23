Left Menu

Ensure uniformity in price of COVID-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:43 IST
Ensure uniformity in price of COVID-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

''The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals. The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines,'' she added.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Regional NGOs urge ASEAN to include ousted Myanmar lawmakers in crisis summit

A grouping of 45 Southeast Asian non-governmental organisations has urged regional leaders to include Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military to attend a summit on Saturday to discuss the turmoil in that country. The Association of Southea...

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 per cent re...

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021