Ensure uniformity in price of COVID-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

''The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals. The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines,'' she added.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

