Left Menu

Xiaomi India to divert promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief

The announcement from the company came when it unveiled new products- Mi 11 Ultra, flagship Mi QLED 75 inch TV and two new models in Mi11 X series.Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day.According to official data, India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the countrys infection tally to 1,62,63,695.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:00 IST
Xiaomi India to divert promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief

Xiaomi India on Friday said it is stopping social media contests, freebies and diverting the promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief.

The company has already pledged Rs 3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states and partnered with Give India to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID warriors.

''In light of the current situation, we are cutting down on our budget allocated for giveaways and social media promotions. The money we save will be contributed towards the covid relief,'' Xiaomi said on Twitter.

The company runs a contest whenever it launches products. The announcement from the company came when it unveiled new products- Mi 11 Ultra, flagship Mi QLED 75 inch TV and two new models in Mi11 X series.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day.

According to official data, India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 1,62,63,695. Total 2,263 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the period.

Delhi and nine states account for 81.79 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 306 daily deaths.

Several hospitals in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are reported to have been running out of oxygen.

People on social media have been reporting about shortage of several medicines, hospital beds and other facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.Earlier on Frid...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 22 to Rs 2,795 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around...

Rugby league-Two charged over alleged online racial abuse of Australian Mitchell

Australian police have charged two men with allegedly sending racially abusive messages on social media to South Sydney Rabbitohs full back Latrell Mitchell, local media reported on Friday. The 23-year-old indigenous player informed the Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021