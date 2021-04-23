One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:07 IST
One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.
Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around 22% of the population.
