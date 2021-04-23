Swedish Health Agency recommends continued pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Swedish Health Agency recommends continued pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccineReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:25 IST
Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it was extending its recommendation against starting vaccinations using a vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.
The agency said on April 14 it would not start using the COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots, similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot.
