Left Menu

Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:02 IST
Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30
Representative Image Image Credit: collegedekho.com

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi on Friday announced that all online classes stand suspended till April 30.

''In present unprecedented situation with surge of COVID cases in Delhi, the online teaching classes at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till April 30, 2021,'' it said in a circular.

The national capital logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 percent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day.

The city has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths

A record single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases and 199 fatalities on Friday pushed Uttar Pradeshs infection tally to over 10 lakhs and the death toll due to the disease to 10,737, a health bulletin said.As many as 22,566 patients recove...

Modi for utilising industry's full potential to meet oxygen demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for utilising the industrys full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to upgrade ...

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian health system staggersEU seals worlds largest vaccine supply deal w...

Soccer-De Bruyne, Aguero back for Man City as Guardiola targets fourth League Cup

Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are back from injury and are in contention for Sundays League Cup final, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday as the club targets a fourth title in a row when they play Tottenham Hotspur. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021