Kin of COVID patients at Ganga Ram Hospital say not informed about oxygen shortage

Families of some coronavirus patients admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Friday said they were not informed about any oxygen shortage at the facility.

Around 8:20 am, the hospital had said “25 sickest COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours”, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, according to officials.

Sources said ''low pressure oxygen'' could be the likely cause for the deaths, but Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the hospital, said, “It was wrong to say so.” Satish Sharma, a relative of patient Saurabh Sharma, said, ''We have been watching news, but no one told us of any oxygen shortage here. Our family member is doing fine. We talked to him on video call in the morning.'' Abhishek Verma whose father Dayanand Verma was put on life support on Friday morning was also oblivious to the shortage of oxygen at SGRH, one of the biggest and most high-profile hospitals in the capital.

“My father has been battling cancer for three years. We had come for a session of chemotherapy. I don't know from where he caught the virus,” Abhishek, 37, a resident of Ambala, said.

“I went inside the ICU when the doctor called me to see him. Everything seemed normal. There would have been chaos had there been a shortage of oxygen,” he said.

Relatives of Prosonjit, a resident of Karol Bagh, said the patient was shifted to SGRH from another private hospital which had exhausted its oxygen stock.

''We came here with two cylinders. We don't know how much of it was used here. So far, they (hospital authorities) haven't said anything,” Mato Dutta, a resident of West Bengal's Howrah, said.

Family members of Dharampal Ahluwalia who died due to the coronavirus at the hospital said they cannot tell if it happened due to oxygen shortage.

''He was in the ICU. We received a call from the hospital in the morning informing us that he's no more. We wouldn't know what happened,” a family member from Ghaziabad said.

Several private hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a recurring oxygen crisis on Friday in the absence of a continuous supply of the life-saving gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)