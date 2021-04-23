Left Menu

Kin of COVID patients at Ganga Ram Hospital say not informed about oxygen shortage

We wouldnt know what happened, a family member from Ghaziabad said.Several private hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a recurring oxygen crisis on Friday in the absence of a continuous supply of the life-saving gas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:03 IST
Kin of COVID patients at Ganga Ram Hospital say not informed about oxygen shortage

Families of some coronavirus patients admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Friday said they were not informed about any oxygen shortage at the facility.

Around 8:20 am, the hospital had said “25 sickest COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours”, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, according to officials.

Sources said ''low pressure oxygen'' could be the likely cause for the deaths, but Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the hospital, said, “It was wrong to say so.” Satish Sharma, a relative of patient Saurabh Sharma, said, ''We have been watching news, but no one told us of any oxygen shortage here. Our family member is doing fine. We talked to him on video call in the morning.'' Abhishek Verma whose father Dayanand Verma was put on life support on Friday morning was also oblivious to the shortage of oxygen at SGRH, one of the biggest and most high-profile hospitals in the capital.

“My father has been battling cancer for three years. We had come for a session of chemotherapy. I don't know from where he caught the virus,” Abhishek, 37, a resident of Ambala, said.

“I went inside the ICU when the doctor called me to see him. Everything seemed normal. There would have been chaos had there been a shortage of oxygen,” he said.

Relatives of Prosonjit, a resident of Karol Bagh, said the patient was shifted to SGRH from another private hospital which had exhausted its oxygen stock.

''We came here with two cylinders. We don't know how much of it was used here. So far, they (hospital authorities) haven't said anything,” Mato Dutta, a resident of West Bengal's Howrah, said.

Family members of Dharampal Ahluwalia who died due to the coronavirus at the hospital said they cannot tell if it happened due to oxygen shortage.

''He was in the ICU. We received a call from the hospital in the morning informing us that he's no more. We wouldn't know what happened,” a family member from Ghaziabad said.

Several private hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a recurring oxygen crisis on Friday in the absence of a continuous supply of the life-saving gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

10th, Intermediate exams should be deferred or cancelled: Andhra BJP leader

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country, BJP state secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam on Friday appealed to the state government to either postpone or cancel class 10 and Intermediate examinations bein...

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

NewCore and Nokia extend broadband connectivity to remote Native American tribes

Nokia, in partnership with NewCore Wireless, is extending the next-generation private wireless connectivity to empower rural, unserved and underserved Native American communities across the U.S.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021