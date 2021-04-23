Left Menu

EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too

PTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:55 IST
EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should get the second one too, despite the rare risk of blood clots that have been linked to the shot.

In new guidance, the EU drug regulator said people should continue to get the second AstraZeneca dose four to 12 weeks after their first shot.

The agency said there were "no or limited data to change current recommendations.'' It said it wasn't known whether the risk of a rare blood clot after a second dose might be different than that engendered by the first shot.

In its analysis of Europe-wide AstraZeneca data, the EMA also said there wasn't enough information to know who might be more susceptible to the unusual clots.

Earlier this month, the Amsterdam-based drug regulator for the 27-nation European Union said there was a "possible link" between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting disorders, but that the benefits of getting the shots outweighed the risks.

The EMA previously described the clots as "very rare" side effects and said the vaccine labels should be modified so doctors and patients are aware of that.

It's still unclear exactly how frequently the rare blood clots occur. According to data from the U.K., which has administered more AZ vaccines than any other country, there were 30 such cases among 18 million inoculations, as of late March.

Last month, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended their use of the AstraZeneca jab over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with age restrictions — after the EMA said countries should continue using the vaccine.

The agency this week identified a similar possible link between blood clots and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with the AstraZeneca product, the EMA recommended labeling changes but said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed the risks.

Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are made using similar technology, and it's still unclear whether that might be partly responsible for the rare clotting disorders.

On Thursday, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said she was expecting the EMA to issue guidance on whether people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get a second dose, based on their sex or age. To date, most of the rare clotting disorders have been reported in women aged under 60.

Although a research study began in the U.K. earlier this year to test whether it's safe and effective to mix and match different vaccines, including those made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, no results are yet available.

Some scientists say it's too early to tell whether mixing vaccines is a wise strategy.

"We are at the limits of where science can give us reliable answers on that," said Stephen Evans, a vaccines expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He said the data published so far on the AstraZeneca vaccine prove it is helping to stop COVID-19 and that there is no evidence suggesting it shouldn't be used.

Any restrictions to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be disastrous for the global immunization campaign. The U.N.-backed campaign known as COVAX, which is aiming to distribute coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries worldwide, is heavily dependent on the AstraZeneca shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanons economic woes.The country is already in the throes of a deep financial cr...

Access to justice now depends on access to technology: CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde, credited with ensuring Supreme Courts quick transition to technology during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, referred to new kind of equality and inequality in virtual hearings, saying now ...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

BRIEF-EMA Official Says For All Age Categories, There Are Some Benefits Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

EMA OFFICIAL SAYS INTERIM CONCLUSION IS THAT BENEFITS OF VACCINATION INCREASE WITH AGE AND PREVALENCE OF INFECTION IN COMMUNITY EMA OFFICIAL SAYS BENEFITS OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE OUTWEIGH RISKS EMA OFFICIAL SAYS WE ARE STEPPING BACK FROM G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021