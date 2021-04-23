Left Menu

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:16 IST
Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM
File Photo Image Credit: The 304 MoUs, worth Rs 3.41 lakh crore, would provide job opportunities to around 10.50 lakh people, he said. "I am happy to state we have been able to attract both foreign and domestic investments. (Wikipedia)

The Centre's new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.

During a video conference held by the Prime Minister with chief ministers of 10 states, Vijayan said purchasing vaccines for Rs 400 per dose will incur a cost of Rs 1,300 crore to the state government.

''If we are to purchase vaccines for Rs 400 per dose, we will incuran expense of Rs 1,300 crore.This will affect the state which is already reeling under financial crisis due to the pandemic,'' Vijayan said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said handing over of power to the manufacturers to decide the vaccine price has created a problem as no quota was allotted for the states which may lead to competition to procure vaccines.

''This is not a desirable situation during a pandemic.We cannot accept the policy that those who have money, purchase the vaccine. Vaccination has been free and universal in India and the state government intends to move forward with that policy.We will keep our word given to the people,'' he said.

As the state continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections,Vijayan said the State is following a three-pronged strategy to flatten the curve.

''One, increase the number of tests to find out the maximum number of cases. Two, provide maximum treatment through Covid hospitals, first-line treatment centres and home isolation.Three, bring effective regulation and specific restrictions to avoid a full lockdown and support the economy,'' he said.

He said the next two days--Saturday and Sunday-- will see restrictions similar to lockdown.

''Only essential services and emergency travel will be allowed.There is a cap of 75 people indoor and 150 outdoor for marriage functions decided earlier and a maximum of 50 people for funeral services.Further restrictions will be discussed at an all-party meeting on Monday,'' the chief minister added.

Vijayan said since yesterday, thousands of Keralites have contributed to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and over Rs 1.50 crore was received on Friday alone.

Yesterday, the CMDRF received Rs 51.9 lakh donation.

''CMDRF has been receiving donations for purchasing vaccines since yesterday. Today alone, more than Rs one crore has been raised. People of Kerala have become a model for the world by uniting for the safety of their brothers and the good of the country.'' ''This is an occasion when I feel proud as a Keralite.People are voluntarily donating from all over the world,'' Vijayan said.

The chief minister said a separate account will be opened for the vaccination drive in the CMDRF and the fund will be used for that purpose alone.

Kerala continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections adding 28,447 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far, pushing the caseload to 13,50,501, the state government said.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Co-creator of AstraZeneca COVID shot defends safety amid clot concerns

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side ef...

COVID-19: Strict weekend curfew comes into effect in

A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.The government has ordered the weekend curfew from...

Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam reached Maharashtra on Friday.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to the state which is reeling under a surge in c...

Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting 2 women

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said Friday.The 47-year-old Giggs, who is currently the national team coach of Wales, was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday. He had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021