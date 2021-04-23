Himachal Pradesh adds 1,189 COVID-19 cases, sees record daily rise of 26 deaths

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh increased to 84,065 on Friday as 1,189 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 1,267 with a record single-day rise of 26 fatalities, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

Of the latest fatalities, Kangra reported the highest at nine, followed by seven in Hamirpur, six in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one each in Kullu and Mandi, Jindal said citing official data updated till 7 pm.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,246.

As many as 772 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 70,518, he said.

