France reports people 5,962 in intensive care units for COVID-19
French health authorities reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, down by 19 versus a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.
The country will lift domestic travel restrictions from May 3 but a 7 p.m. curfew will remain in place until the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

