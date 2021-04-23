Left Menu

Co-creator of AstraZeneca COVID shot defends safety amid clot concerns

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side effects. Adrian Hill, director of the Oxford University's Jenner Institute, said teams around the world were working to pin down any potential mechanism for what might be causing the blood clots, using real world data now so many shots have been administered.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:46 IST
Co-creator of AstraZeneca COVID shot defends safety amid clot concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side effects.

Adrian Hill, director of the Oxford University's Jenner Institute, said teams around the world were working to pin down any potential mechanism for what might be causing the blood clots, using real world data now so many shots have been administered. He agreed with medicines regulators in Britain, and Europe, and with World Health Organization experts, that the risk-benefit balance for the coronavirus shot favoured its use.

"If some countries choose to use one (COVID) vaccine, there will be more of the other vaccines for other countries," Hill told Reuters. "We don't see this as a huge issue." More than a dozen European countries had suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, called Vaxzevria, amid reports of cases of the clots combined with low platelets in a very small number of people who had received it. Many countries have resumed using the shot, but with some restrictions.

After reviewing the safety reports, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulator said that while there was a possible link, a direct causal link had not been established and the vaccine's benefits in preventing severe COVID-19 disease were substantial. Asked whether he was surprised by the reports of blood clot cases occurring in Britain, Norway, Germany and other countries that have been rolling out Vaxzevria, Hill said such extremely rare side effects would not have emerged even in large-scale trials involving tens of thousands of participants.

"Nobody can detect something that occurs in one in 300,000 - and maybe causes death in about 1 in a million - if you're doing studies of the order of 10,000 to 20,000 vaccines," he said. "These very, very rare side effects are very hard to pick up with any vaccine. What's good is that we can now pick these up - because the data linkage infrastructure in the UK and many other countries is able to do this remarkably quickly."

AstraZeneca's vaccine uses a non-replicating cold virus known as an adenovirus to deliver spike proteins into cells and produce an immune response. Hill said the potential mechanism behind any possible link between the vaccine and the rare blood clot cases was "a matter of intense research by many groups around the world", including teams at the Jenner Institute and at AstraZeneca.

"It may or may not take a long time to figure out," he said. "I think we'll be able to do it reasonably quickly and hopefully come up with an immunisation regimen or approach that effectively completely avoids this issue. But we need to ... learn more before that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah reviews healthcare facilities available in Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the newly constructed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad today. Shri Amit Shah reviewed the healthcare facilities available in the hospital. The hospital, starting services tomorrow, has b...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Consider forming infra fund to finance road projects: Gadkari to highway cos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested to major highway builders and private companies to look into the option of floating an infrastructure finance fund or non-banking financial company to fund road projects. Replying to a query ...

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021