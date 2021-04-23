COVID-19: Navy to ferry medical supplies to Lakshadweep

Kochi, Apr 23 (PTI): Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in theUnion Territory of Lakshadweep, the Indian Navy hasdeputed two ships to ferry oxygen cylinders to the island.

The ships named 'Oxygen Express' would also collect empty cylinders from there and be back to refill them.

The southern naval command of the Navy has sent a doctor and two nursing assistants, too, to the group of islands, a defence press release said.

Gloves, masks, PPE kits and nebulisers and other medical supplies have also been provided through naval resources to augment the medical support.

Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep), based at Kavaratti islands, would also extend support to the local administration, the release said.

The active COVID-19 cases on the islands crossed 900- mark on Friday with 134 new cases being reported during the last 24 hours.

