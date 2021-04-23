PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:20 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 37232 32180 430 4622 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 980679 875109 92029 92029 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 402843 335143 3643 64057 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 84065 70519 1267 12246 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 156344 137240 2111 16993 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 12937 10761 135 2041 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 326447 274240 8264 43943 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 483273 362526 3453 117294 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 142349 107450 2021 29949 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1013370 728980 10737 273653 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1009228 927418 7579 74231 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1274959 1046554 14075 214311 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1350501 1166135 5055 178983 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 51372 44314 728 6330 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1051487 902022 13395 95048 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 379494 324840 1928 52726 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 622965 492593 6893 123479 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 6239 4325 4 1910 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 73644 61628 976 11040 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 467640 361493 6019 100128 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 472785 380208 4937 87640 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 416167 3404792 63252 691851 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5527 5309 65 153 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 17296 16860 56 380 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 231069 217991 1160 10571 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 378442 300012 2010 76419 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 30151 29180 381 590 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 5220 4605 12 603 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12889 12117 84 456 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 394694 353551 1973 39117 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 34302 33288 391 554 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 713780 628218 10825 74737 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 16384899 13651601 187400 2498084 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Delhi, Jharkhand, Lakshadeep, Meghalaya and Sikkim as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 16384899 and the death toll at 187400. The ministry said there are 2498084 active cases, while 13651601 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)