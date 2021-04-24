Left Menu

Jharkhand reports record 106 fresh COVID deaths, 7,595 new cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:17 IST
Jharkhand reports record 106 fresh COVID deaths, 7,595 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,715 as the state reported a record number of 106 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

Altogether, 7,595 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,84,951, it said.

Jharkhand now has 40,942 active cases, while 1,42,294 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 53 were reported from Ranchi and 14 from East Singhbhum, it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,467 from Ranchi, 1,065 from Hazaribagh, 729 from East Singhbhum, 542 from Ramgarh and 459 from Deoghar.

At least 73,903 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chiefs to meet Biden during president's NATO summit trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with top European Union officials during a trip to Britain and Belgium in June.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Biden and the EU have much to do together, from climate ch...

Biden told Erdogan he plans to recognize 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Friday that he intends to recognize the 1915 massacres and forced deportations of Armenians as genocide, sources familiar with the conversation told Reuters....

Bengal reports record spike of 12,876 COVID cases, 59 new deaths

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.Sin...

SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musks rapidly expanding company.The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the Intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021