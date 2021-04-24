Left Menu

COVID advisory panel recommends more stringent restrictions in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:25 IST
COVID advisory panel recommends more stringent restrictions in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With Bengaluru recording 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on COVID- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.

The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave COVID in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits.

Professor and Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Giridhar Babu told PTI: ''I have on record said that there are two main strategies.

Firstly, we need to reduce the number of cases and that will happen only by a stringent lockdown for at least 14 days.

Secondly, we should expand the bed capacity by taking as many as possible beds from all the private medical colleges, nursing homes, and hospitals.'' According to him, the 14 days lockdown will reduce the number of infections.

The TAC member said the state may witness the peak of the second wave by the May end or the first week of June.

Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath said he had in November 2020 predicted the arrival of the second wave of COVID in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe.

While the COVID cases may come down by May end or the first week of June, people's behavior for the next six to nine months will hold the key.

''The most important is when the cases come down, guards should not be let down.

Facemask wearing and physical distancing should continue while most importantly congregation should be banned,'' he told PTI.

The health experts were of the opinion that the healthcare system is totally suffocated.

''In the first phase, the cases were coming in a staggered manner. So the daily rise in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it's in thousands,'' the cardiologist said.

Giridhar Babu too concurred with him.

''The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has informed the high court that there are no more ICU beds.

So, the court has also said the situation is very scary.

That will summarise the current status,'' Babu explained.

Both were unanimous that the vaccination drive should be completed by October before the possible third wave hits the nation.

''Vaccination should go on. By October- November the entire country should be vaccinated. Otherwise, we are in for a rude shock again,'' Manjunath said.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the officials at the civic agency's COVID war room are working overtime.

On the shortage of oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir, the Chief Commissioner told the news agency that the whole country was grappling with it and the Centre and the state are dealing with it in an effective manner.

To a query on the need for more ICU beds, he said already a few have been arranged and more have to be procured very soon.

With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state touched the highest single-day spike in COVID cases.

There were 190 deaths too.

More alarming was that the active cases in the state crossed the two lakh mark of which 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had during a video conference told the PM that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh vials of Remdesivir.

To contain the alarming rise in COVID cases, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews while ordering the closure of many shops and business establishments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms it 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the massive rise in cases as a Tsunami, and warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruc...

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs and price compared

The Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship offerings from Xiaomi and Oppo, respectively. While the smartphones have landed in India at slightly different price tags, both are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipse...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...

U'khand glacier burst: 384 rescued so far, 6 of them critical

As many as 384 persons have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021