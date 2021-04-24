11 new PSA oxygen plants set up in Gujarat: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday informed that 11 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sent up in Gujarat.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday informed that 11 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sent up in Gujarat. "A special campaign has been launched across the country to provide oxygen from the PM Care fund as part of which 11 new PSA oxygen plants have been set up in Gujarat," he said.
He further said that the extra amount of oxygen produced in Gujarat will be delivered to other states. Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated an oxygen plant at the Ayurvedic Hospital in Kolwada village of Gandhinagar.
Shah had on Friday reviewed the situation arising out of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and given directions for various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. The Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hospital has 950 normal beds and 250 ICU beds.
Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases and 2624 related deaths, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)
