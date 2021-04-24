Left Menu

Govt must be held morally, politically accountable: Anand Sharma on COVID-19 deaths

Noting that accountability of government is integral to democracy, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said the Narendra Modi dispensation must be held morally and politically accountable for the death of COVID-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen and critical medicines. He said the government must answer why it did not put an exigency plan in place before the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Accountability of government is integral to democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:55 IST
Govt must be held morally, politically accountable: Anand Sharma on COVID-19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Noting that accountability of government is integral to democracy, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said the Narendra Modi dispensation must be held morally and politically accountable for the death of COVID-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen and critical medicines.

He said the government must answer why it did not put an exigency plan in place before the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Accountability of government is integral to democracy. This government must be held morally and politically accountable,'' Sharma said on Twitter.

''Reminding again the prime minister and his colleagues that India cannot be micromanaged in a pandemic. The responsibility for the deaths of Indian citizens for the shortage of oxygen and medicines lies squarely at the doorstep of the government,'' he said.

Sharma, a former union minister, tested COVID-19 positive last week and is currently recuperating. He is currently admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is stable.

He said the unfolding tragedy of India's citizens dying for want of medicines and man-made oxygen shortage has shocked the collective conscience of the nation.

''But, the apathy of the government which remains in brazen denial is unforgivable,'' he said.

''A mindset of control, obsession for publicity and propaganda and desperation for dominance and power as a priority has destroyed India's preparedness to fight the second surge,'' he noted.

In a federal country of 135 crore people, the centralization of all authority and decisions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, negating the role of the states, has resulted in an unprecedented national disaster, he said.

''Why no exigency plan was put in place for the second wave? Why oxygen emergency reserve was not created? Who is responsible for rampant black marketing of life-saving medicines,'' he asked.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt imposes ban on sand mining at night

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a ban on sand mining at night, according to a statement. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a review meeting over the issue, directed police and the Enforcement Directorate Mining to...

Guj: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarats Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such...

BSF foils drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border

BSF troops in Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two dronesUAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retrea...

Ravi's ability to infuse confidence in youngsters is unbelievable: Sunil Gavaskar

Effusive in his praise for national cricket coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday called him an incredible mentor with an unbelievable ability to motivate youngsters even in their lowest phases.Gavaskars view w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021