Left Menu

Biological E gets nod for Phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:46 IST
Biological E gets nod for Phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): Biological E. Limited (BE) on Saturday announced that it has successfully completed Phase I/II clinical trials of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate in India and received the approval to start the Phase III clinical trial from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) - Subject Expert Committee (SEC).

BE started the Phase I/II clinical trials of its COVID-19 Vaccine candidate in the second week of November 2020, the vaccine maker said in a press release.

Its candidate includes an antigen developed by the Texas Childrens Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and in- licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicines integrated commercialization team, along with Dynavax Technologies Corporations advanced adjuvant CpG 1018TM.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have provided support for the Phase I/II clinical trials and also for the upcoming Phase III trial of this vaccine candidate, it said.

BE's Phase I/II clinical trial evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate, consisting of the Receptor Binding Domain of the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 at three-dose level adjuvanted with CpG 1018 plus alum, in about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years.

The vaccination schedule consisted of two doses for each study participant, administered via intramuscular injection 28 days apart.

BEs novel Covid-19 vaccine was found to be safe and well tolerated and immunogenic, the release said.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director,BE,said ''We are delighted with the success of the Phase I/II clinical trials of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The results of these clinical trials are very positive and promising.

We believe that our vaccine candidate will become another effective global COVID-19 vaccine as we move forward into Phase III clinical trials.'' The Phase III clinical study to be conducted in 15 sites across India will evaluate the Immunogenicity and Safety of BEs SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 vaccine for protection against COVID-19 in about 1268 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 80 years.

It is intended to be part of a larger global Phase III study, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen....

NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the citys mass vaccination sites and get a shot. T...

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana given e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana were given e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi launched virtually the distribution of e-property cards under the Survey of Villages...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021