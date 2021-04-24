Left Menu

Punjab Health Min seeks report on 5 deaths at Amritsar hospital due to oxygen shortage

Taking serious notice of the incident at Neelkanth Hospital in Amritsar where five patients died due to oxygen shortage, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday directed officials to submit a report within two days.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:53 IST
Punjab Health Min seeks report on 5 deaths at Amritsar hospital due to oxygen shortage
Neelkanth Hospital, Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking serious notice of the incident at Neelkanth Hospital in Amritsar where five patients died due to oxygen shortage, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday directed officials to submit a report within two days. Sidhu instructed Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr GB Singh to submit the report within two days.

The Health Minister said that a committee has been constituted by the District Administration to ensure the scrutiny of the incident. "Stern action will be taken against erring authority if any laxity found at their end," said the health minister.

Meanwhile, Punjab Schol Education Minister OP Soni said, "Amritsar's Neelkanth Hospital authorities should have brought the matter of oxygen shortage to the notice of the administration. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter." Neelkanth Hospital in Amritsar reported the deaths of five patients on Friday night due to lack of oxygen.

Speaking to mediapersons, Neelkanth Hospital MD said, "Five patients have died at the hospital. We are facing an oxygen shortage for the last 48 hours." He also alleged that the administration is providing oxygen to government hospitals first and not to private ones.

"The administration is saying that oxygen will not be given to private hospitals before government hospitals," said the MD. Amitpal Singh Bajwa, a sarpanch in one of Punjab's villages told ANI, "I have witnessed the whole scene yesterday night. Those 6-7 patients themselves got out of the beds to ask the staff to save their lives. Their relatives were running to inquire about oxygen availability."

He added that if such hospitals do not have the capacity to manage so many patients, then "why keep them?" "All these deaths that occurred last night are due to their carelessness," Bajwa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases....

Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be ...

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune Maharashtra India, April 24 ANINewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021