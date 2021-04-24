U'khand records highest COVID cases, fatalities in a day

A record single-day rise of 5,084 fresh coronavirus cases and 81 fatalities in Uttarakhand pushed the infection tally to 1,47,433 and the death toll to 2,102, the state COVID control room here said.

These are the highest fatalities and cases reported in Uttarakhand in a day ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state last year.

Dehradun district recorded the highest number of 1,736 COVID-19 cases, Haridwar 958, Nainital 592, Udham Singh Nagar 378, Champawat 321, Pauri 301, Uttarkashi 215, Tehri 190, Pithoragarh 123, Almora 117, Chamoli 90, Rudraprayag 53, and Bageshwar 10, it said.

There are 33,330 active COVID cases in the state and 1,08,916 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

