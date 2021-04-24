Left Menu

PMSF demands bringing vital resources to combat COVID-19 under Essential Commodities Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:25 IST
PMSF demands bringing vital resources to combat COVID-19 under Essential Commodities Act

A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that the government set up a consultative mechanism for formulation of an anti-pandemic policy, and bring vital resources like medical oxygen, drugs and vaccines under the Essential Commodities Act, in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF) also demanded that private hospitals, especially the big and medium corporate hospitals, should be taken over by the central/state governments to provide hassle-free and effective healthcare for coronavirus patients.

It also demanded that new COVID beds be set up by converting facilities, or by way of field hospitals as had been done in countries like China.

The forum suggested that vital resources like medical oxygen, drugs and vaccines should be brought under the Essential Commodities Act, their prices be capped at a reasonable minimum, and free and fair distribution to the states be ensured through a transparent policy framework.

''The treatment for COVID patients should be free of cost to all patients requiring medical attention and the peripheral healthcare services in the public sector should be fully activated by making the necessary health manpower and material infrastructure,'' the PMSF said in a statement.

''The Modi government should immediately set up a standing 'National Consultative Mechanism' for formulation of anti-pandemic policy, and to oversee the implementation of various measures taking the necessary scientific, technical and administrative inputs,'' it said.

India has been battered by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic with over 3 lakh cases of infection being reported daily across the country.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25 lakh-mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs duty on COVID vaccine, oxygen and related equipment exempted till July end

Amid the intensifying COVID situation in the country, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Saturday issued a notification exempting Customs duty on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen related equipment and COVID-19 vaccines till July...

Belarus leader seeks to empower son in succession move - (A)

Belarus authoritarian leader says he will change the law on presidential succession so that power in the Eastern European nation will be transferred if he dies to the national security council where his son plays a prominent role.Many obser...

Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening. With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63...

Kejriwal sends SOS to his counterparts in other states, urges them to provide oxygen to Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital on a day 20 COVID patients died at a private hospital as it was waiting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021