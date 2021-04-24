Five held in Nagpur for selling Remdesivir at Rs 45k per vial

Five persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly selling Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, at Rs 45,000 per vial, police said on Saturday.

After a tip-off was received, a trap was laid and five people were held on Friday night and seven vials of the anti-viral drug were recovered from them, said Beltarodi police station inspector Vijay Akot.

They have been remanded in police custody till April 26, he added.

