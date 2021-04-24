AP govt places order for 4.08 cr doses each of Covaxin, Covishield

(Eds: Adding more details) Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday placed an order for the purchase of 4.08 crore doses each of Covaxin and Covishield for vaccinating 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group from May 1.

Government Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra wrote letters to Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Yella and Serum Institute of India Limited CEO Adar Poonawalla in this regard.

Ravichandra wrote another letter to Reddy Laboratories CEO Deepak Sapra, seeking supply of 4.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

Asked why this much quantity of vaccine has been ordered when the total requirement for the 18-45 age group was only over 4.08 crore doses, a senior health department official said there was no guarantee that each company would supply the requested stock.

''Moreover, a booster dose is required after a year for all those who have taken Covaxin. Hence, we are preparing for the supply chain to be maintained not only for the current requirement but also for the future,'' the official said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced on Friday that all 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group would be given the coronavirus vaccine free-of-cost from May 1.

''Extensive arrangements are made at the State Vaccine Stores (Gannavaram), regional and district vaccine stores with state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance of vaccines and proper linkage of supply and monitoring.

A mechanism to vaccinate over six lakh people per day is already in place in our state,'' Ravichandra said in the letter.

The Principal Secretary said the government was committed to vaccinating all people on a mission mode.

''Hence, the vaccine doses may be supplied, as early as possible, directly to the state government and payment shall be made as per the commercials, as per rules,'' he added.

