Left Menu

Delhi govt mulling lockdown extension: Sources

With the COVID-19 situation remaining grim in Delhi despite a mini-lockdown, the city government may consider extending it by some more days, sources said on Saturday.On April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown that will be in force till 5 am on Monday, saying the step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.The idea behind the brief lockdown was that it will control the cases and give time to boost the health infrastructure, but the situation has gone from bad to worse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:07 IST
Delhi govt mulling lockdown extension: Sources
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government decided to impose the week-long lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in the national capital, Kejriwal had said while announcing the measure. Image Credit: ANI

With the COVID-19 situation remaining grim in Delhi despite a mini-lockdown, the city government may consider extending it by some more days, sources said on Saturday.

On April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown that will be in force till 5 am on Monday, saying the step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.

''The idea behind the brief lockdown was that it will control the cases and give time to boost the health infrastructure, but the situation has gone from bad to worse. In such a situation, extending the lockdown, by maybe another week, is a possible option,'' a source in the Delhi government said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government decided to impose the week-long lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in the national capital, Kejriwal had said while announcing the measure.

However, the COVID-19 positivity rate is still over 30 per cent in Delhi and the number of fresh cases continues to rise. A total of 24,331 cases were reported in the city on Friday and the positivity rate was 32.43 per cent.

In an appeal to migrant workers not to leave the city due to the lockdown, Kejriwal had hoped that there might not be a need to extend it further.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry claimed that according to a survey conducted by it, 70 per cent of the Delhi traders favour extending the lockdown.

The traders' body is in favour of the lockdown being extended till April 30, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

Community platform LocalCircles has also appealed to the authorities, including the chief minister and the lieutenant governor, to extend the lockdown in view of the ''biggest health emergency'' faced by the city.

There is an urgent need to add capacity to the medical infrastructure and flatten the daily COVID cases, LocalCircles chairman Sachin Tapadia said, suggesting an extension of the lockdown by one or two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda

Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that a substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states. This will make Indias fight stronger against COVI...

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN...

Armenia says declaring genocide is security matter, Baku protests

Armenias prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia after a war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Biden said on Saturday that the 1915...

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 StatesUnion Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021