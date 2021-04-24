Left Menu

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:41 IST
Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.

The ruling AAP, in a statement, said the crisis follows a continuous trend where daily oxygen delivered was way short of the quota assigned to Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.

The AAP said the court has ''curtailed the attempt'' by the Centre to wish away its responsibility from arranging oxygen tankers for Delhi. ''The Delhi government has also stated (in court) that the root cause of this issue (oxygen crisis) was that in the revised allocation plan devised by the central government, for the first time ever, 102 metric tonnes of oxygen supply for Delhi has been allocated to plants far away in Odisha and West Bengal, more than 1,000 kms away,'' the statement said.

The AAP claimed this was done without the Centre making any corresponding arrangement for tankers to supply oxygen or any consultative process with the city government.

The Delhi government also submitted that as of date, there is a vast shortage of cryogenic tankers across the country and the Centre is best placed to allocate adequate capacity to each state or if required import more tankers.

''Besides, Delhi being a non-industrial state, it does not have a ready fleet of cryogenic tankers like many other industrial states. To this, without producing any concrete examples or numbers, central officials once again evaded any kind of responsibility and said that some states are taking care of their tanker requirements and therefore, Delhi should also do so,'' the AAP statement added.

Several hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Saturday even after receiving emergency supplies with the help of the Delhi government and the Delhi Police.

While some hospitals have managed to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight.

At least two private hospitals in Delhi -- Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area -- asked the families of patients to shift them to other healthcare facilities in view of oxygen shortage on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....

ECOSOC chief calls for financial support for small island developing states

Financial liquidity is available today in the world and it is essential in order to enable the SIDs to build back better, he told a special high-level meeting, held online.Caught in a perfect stormThere are roughly 60 SIDS worldwide, locate...

Girl rescued within 2 hours of being kidnapped in Jammu, 1 held: Police

A girl was rescued within two hours of allegedly being kidnapped here, police said on Saturday.They said the kidnapper has been arrested.A case was lodged at the Miran Sahib police station here on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021