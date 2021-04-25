Thailand reports 2,438 coronavirus cases, daily record of 11 deaths

Thailand reports 2,438 coronavirus cases, daily record of 11 deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-04-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 08:46 IST
Thailand reported 2,438 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 55,460 since the pandemic started last year.
The country also reported a daily record of 11 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 140.
Also Read: Thailand reports daily record of 985 new coronavirus cases
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand