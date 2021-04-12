Thailand reports daily record of 985 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports daily record of 985 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:13 IST
Thailand on Monday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.
The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97.
