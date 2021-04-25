Left Menu

At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients- medical sources

Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said. The head of Iraqi civil defense unit said the fire broke out in the floor designated for the pulmonary intensive care unit and that 90 people have been rescued from the hospital out of 120, state news agency INA quoted him as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:18 IST
At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients- medical sources
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said. The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital, ferrying away those hurt by the fire, a Reuters photographer nearby said. Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said.

The head of Iraqi civil defense unit said the fire broke out in the floor designated for the pulmonary intensive care unit and that 90 people have been rescued from the hospital out of 120, state news agency INA quoted him as saying. Major General Kadhim Bohan added that the fire has been put out.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered an investigation into the incident in the early hours of Sunday. "Such an incident is evidence of negligence and therefore I directed that an investigation be launched immediately and for the hospital's manager and the heads of security and maintenance to be detained along with all those concerned until we identify those negligent and hold them accountable."

Several victims' families were still at the hospital hours after the fire had been put out, having been unable to locate them elsewhere. An eyewitness who was visiting his brother when the fire broke out described people jumping out of windows as the fire, caused by the explosion of an oxygen bottle, spread quickly throughout the unit equipped to house COVID-19 patients.

Patients' relatives scrambled to save their loved ones. "In the beginning, there was an explosion...The fire spread, like fuel," said one relative of one of the patients who was there at the time of the explosion.

"The smoke reached my brother. My brother is sick, I took my brother out to the street. Then I came (back)...To the last floor, that did not burn. I found a girl suffocating, about 19 years old, she was suffocating, she was about to die." "I took her on my shoulders and I ran down. People were jumping...Doctors fell on the cars. Everyone was jumping. And I kept going up from there, got people and come down again."

Iraq's healthcare system, already ruined by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, has been stretched during the coronavirus crisis. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iraq is 102,5288 including 15,217 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the Mann ki Baat radio program, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors fo...

Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore

Every night, 50-year-old Sugunan Shanthi would wait for a call from her son, a construction worker in Singapore, so that her worries about him contracting COVID-19 would be eased.Nearing midnight on April 19, her 28-year-old son Sugunan Sud...

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka -media

The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday.The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will ...

Coal Ministry sets up monitoring cell to help officials tested positive for COVID

The Coal Ministry has set up a monitoring cell for rendering help to its officials and their family members who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home quarantine or admitted in hospitals for treatment.The ministry mention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021