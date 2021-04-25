Left Menu

India failed to prepare for second COVID wave: IIM-A prof

He also argued that beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, all should have been ramped up in the last year by the Centre and states.Between, say December to February, the amount of complacency was terrible, Tumbe opined.The IIMA professor said the pandemic is not going to get over in a few weeks, it is going to be there for a long time.We have to be alert for at least two more years to the possibility of a repeated wave of this crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:36 IST
India failed to prepare for second COVID wave: IIM-A prof

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad professor Chinmay Tumbe on Sunday said India failed to prepare for the second COVID-19 wave due to the complacency of the government and society, and failure to keep track of the different strains of the virus.

Tumbe, who recently authored the book titled 'The Age of Pandemics: How They Shaped India and the World', further said India will have to be alert for at least two more years to the possibility of a repeated wave of this crisis.

''I think there are two major factors (India's failure to prepare for the second wave). One is, of course, complacency from the government level, from the society level where everybody assumed that the pandemic is over, but serious pandemic rarely gets over in a few months, so that was a big mistake.

''Second is failure to keep track of the different strains of the virus, it's clear that this particular strain that is right now is quite different from the first one,'' he told PTI.

India is grappling with a spiralling number of COVID cases as well as related deaths, forcing many state governments to put in place restrictions on the movement of people.

Asked what India could have done differently to fight COVID-19, Tumbe said if you see what countries like New Zealand and Australia have done, they have been very very slow to go back to full economic activity.

''The fact that a lot of focus on the science behind the pandemic was forgotten in India. For example, Kumbh Mela should not have been allowed because we were not completely out of the woods of pandemic,'' he said. He also argued that beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, all should have been ramped up in the last year by the Centre and states.

''Between, say December to February, the amount of complacency was terrible,'' Tumbe opined.

The IIMA professor said the pandemic is not going to get over in a few weeks, it is going to be there for a long time.

''We have to be alert for at least two more years to the possibility of a repeated wave of this crisis. But our immediate focus has to be on crushing this immediate wave in the next few weeks,'' he said.

Asked how India should prepare to fight the next pandemic, Tumbe said the country needs to ramp up the availability of bed, oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

''It is better to have an oversupply of these things than undersupply... Even if COVID-19 cases come down, we should plan ourselves for 10X, 20X demand for medical oxygen that sort of planning has to be done,'' he observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021