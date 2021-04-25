Left Menu

900-bed COVID-19 hospital becomes operational in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:51 IST
900-bed COVID-19 hospital becomes operational in Ahmedabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A 900-bed COVID-19 hospital, set up jointly by the DRDO and the Gujarat government, started functioning in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the facility, named Dhanvantari Covid Hospital', has been set up at the Gujarat University Convention Centre here, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the facility on Friday.

''The 900-bed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital at the Gujarat University Convention Centre in Ahmedabad has started treating patients from today. Only referral patients will be admitted for treatment in this hospital under the '108' centralised system,'' the CMO said in a press note.

The capacity of the facility can be enhanced by 500 beds, according to the state government.

Shah told reporters on Friday that the facility, set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Gujarat government, has all the necessary equipment and facilities, including CT Scan.

The Centre had recently announced that 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces would be deployed at the facility.

Shah had said another temporary hospital with 1,200 beds will come up in Gandhinagar soon.

On Saturday, Gujarat recorded 14,097 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike so far, taking the overall infection count in the state to 4,81,737.

The state also reported its highest single-day fatality count of 152 on Saturday, pushing the toll to 6,171, while there were 1,07,594 active cases in the state, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Total weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 enforced in Pondy

All shops and business establishments remained shut at important shopping centres in Puducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as p...

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has written to the Indias drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by ...

Czech leader: Russia not necessarily behind 2014 ammunition blast

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday the idea that Russian spies caused a 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country was just one of two theories and the possibility it was an accident should not be ruled out.Zeman...

Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey

The recurrence of coronavirus outbreak in March could have been be due to lack of meaningful antibodies in seropositive people after a peak in September last year, suggests a survey by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021