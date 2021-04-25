Odisha logs 6,116 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday increased to 4,07,457 after 6,116 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll in the disease to 1,988, a health department official said.

Sunday was the third consecutive day when the single-day spike of new cases crossed the 6,000-mark, he said.

Of the new cases 3,546 were reported from different quarantine centers, while the remaining 2,570 detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest number of 875 new cases followed by Sundergarh (785) and Nuapada (430).

The districts which detected cases over 100 are Nuapada (430), Cuttack (343), Jajpur (324), Kalahandi (321) and Nabarangpur (318).

The other districts which too reported 100 plus cases are Sambalpur (280), Bargarh (262), Jharsuguda (254), Bolangir (189), Puri (180), Mayurbhanj (158), Angul (151), Ganjam (134), Keonjhar (118), Rayagada (104) and Balasore (102).

Seven new fatalities - reported from Rayagada (2), and one each from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Khurda, Puri and Sundergarh districts, took the toll due to coronavirus in the state to 1,988.

Besides, 53 others died of comorbidities, the health department official said.

With this, the state's active case number now stands at 45,949, while 3,59,467 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

As many as 12 districts reported active cases above 1,000 cases, he said.

The state has so far tested over 98.78 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 43,765. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.12 percent, he added.

Meanwhile, the state is observing the second day of the weekend shutdown on Sunday across the towns of Odisha.

It is observed that the people under Bhubaneswar- Cuttack police commissioner are cooperating with the administration by remaining indoors to check the spread of the infection,'' Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi said.

The Odisha Police, however, said in a statement that from the morning of Saturday to the morning of Sunday six cases were registered, 19 people arrested, 200 vehicles seized, and a total of Rs 16,05,800 collected as fine for the violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

