Left Menu

Gujarat: Oxygen unit, built by daily in 72 hours, assisting over 30 patients per day

Amid the shortage of oxygen supply, a team of engineers of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district in Gujarat set up an oxygen plant in 72 hours to help its medical college and the district civil hospital.

ANI | Banaskantha (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:24 IST
Gujarat: Oxygen unit, built by daily in 72 hours, assisting over 30 patients per day
The oxygen unit installed at at Banas Medical College in Palanpur. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of oxygen supply, a team of engineers of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district in Gujarat set up an oxygen plant in 72 hours to help its medical college and the district civil hospital. Speaking to ANI, Senior General Manager of Banas Dairy in Palanpur, Bipin Patel said, "The plant generates oxygen equivalent to 70 jumbo oxygen cylinders or 680 kilogram which is sufficient for 35-40 patients for a day.It has been running for the past three days."

Elaborating the experience of erecting the plant, Patel added, "We are running a Medical College and a research institute at Palanpur. In addition to this, our trust also manages the district civil hospital. Looking at this current situation our chairman has asked us what can be done, so we tell him the various option." After getting his nod, the dairy's team of officers and engineers started to explore ways to set up a mini-oxygen plant, he added.

"Our current vendor could build the plant but didn't have components such as air-compressors and air-dryer. So we asked him to start building the plant as we arranged for the missing equipment amidst the paucity of time," he further said. Patel said that that they will provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients at Banas Medical College and Palanpur district hospital.

The team has installed an oxygen plant with a capacity of 480 cubic meters per day at Banas Medical College Covid Hospital, Palanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of Indias handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Tw...

U.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India

The United States will immediately provide raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. The United Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021