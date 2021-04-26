Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderlyReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:44 IST
Malaysian health authorities on Monday said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility.
"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.
