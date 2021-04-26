Left Menu

Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:57 IST
Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

A tanker carrying oxygen from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached a medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday under police escort from the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.

On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh administration dialled senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government after the tanker carrying oxygen for hospitals in Sagar was allegedly held up during transit through UP.

''The tanker carrying 14 MT (metric tonnes) of oxygen reached the Government Bundelkhand Medical College on Monday morning for providing the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients,'' Sagar district panchayat's CEO and nodal officer for oxygen Dr Icchit Garhpale told PTI.

The MP government had sourced oxygen from steel plants in Bokaro. The tanker was to reach Sagar on Sunday but it was allegedly held up in Uttar Pradesh, officials earlier said.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajora on Sunday night said the news circulating on social media that the UP government had stopped the tanker was ''baseless and not at all factual''.

''The ACS (Home) UP has given clearance on phone for the transportation of oxygen tankers coming from Bokaro to the Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar,'' Rajora said.

He had said the tanker would reach Sagar through a diverted route via Mahoba (UP) to reach Chattarpur in MP at Kimha check post under the UP police's protection and from there it would be escorted by the Madhya Pradesh police to its destination.

Hospitals in parts of the country are facing oxygen shortage as COVID-19 cases surged to a record high. Industrial oxygen is being diverted for medical use.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 13,601 new cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths, taking the infection count to 4,99,304 and the death toll to 5,133, a health official said.

So far, 4,02,623 people have recovered from the disease, while there are 91,548 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

78,113 attend Australian Rules match to set pandemic record

More than 78,000 Australian Rules football fans crowded the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon the biggest crowd for a sports event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.The crowd ...

Fear factor at IPL: Early exits as COVID cases surge in India; BCCI says league will go on

Anxiety pierced through IPLs bio-secure bubble on Monday with leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and some Australian players withdrawing from the league amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis in India even as the BCCI insisted that...

Silent sufferers: It's time to talk about Pelvic Pain

New Delhi India, April 26 ANIPNN Pudendal nerve is one of the main nerves in the pelvis and is closely involved with genital sensation, urinary and bowel functions. Irritation or damage of this nerve often presents with pain andor altered s...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Tagrisso Adjuvant Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TAGRISSO ADJUVANT RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021