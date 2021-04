COVID-19: Sambalpur adds cremation capacity, Puri bans funeral of outsiders at Swargadwar

The capacity of the main crematorium in Odisha's Sambalpur is being increased as the number of COVID deaths saw a steep rise, an official said.

Three more crematoria beds are being added to the existing facility in Rajghat so that 13 bodies could be cremated at one go, he said.

The waiting time for cremation will reduce considerably with the increase in the capacity, said Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty.

The civic body has also started cremating bodies of COVID patients at another crematorium, Santidham, so that the burden on Rajghat is reduced, he said.

The crematorium is witnessing a huge rush since the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, said a staffer of Rajghat.

''I have never seen queues for cremation here before.

On many occasions, the people are being forced to wait for hours. Under this circumstance, the electric crematorium of the Rajgaht has also gone out of order, making our job more difficult,'' he said.

Around 20-22 bodies are being cremated at Rajghat daily, sources said.

In Puri, the district authorities have imposed restrictions on the cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar, the 'divine' crematorium of the holy town.

The decision was taken following a steady rise in COVID cases in the district, said Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo.

''Cremation of bodies from outside Puri district has been banned for now. The bodies from only Puri district will be allowed for cremation at Swargadwar on the condition that the person must not have died of COVID,'' he added.

The district administration has also imposed restrictions on immersion of ashes or 'Asthi Visarjan' at 'Mahodadhi' (Bay of Bengal).

The state government has also restricted the number of people who could take part in funeral rituals with only 20 persons being allowed.

