Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:26 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been ''advised'' that the Indian government views it ''as few hours of joy'' in a difficult time.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''There has been a lot of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. ''I am advised that Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,'' Cummins said in his statement. The country recorded over 3.53 lakh cases on Monday, the highest across the world since the pandemic began last year.

''To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly.'' Earlier, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye decided to leave midway from the IPL as he feared getting ''locked out'' of his own country.

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson also withdrew from the remainder of the ongoing league citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

