Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

Olympic organisers are pushing ahead with their preparations as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. The country on Friday declared areas including Tokyo and Osaka to be in a state of emergency. "We asked that around 500 nurses be considered," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto told a news conference.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympics organizers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this year's Games, the head of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday.

Local media reported that the organizing committee had asked the country's nursing association for assistance in staffing Olympic venues and the athletes' village before and during July 23-Aug. 8 Games. Olympic organizers are pushing ahead with their preparations as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. The country on Friday declared areas including Tokyo and Osaka to be in a state of emergency.

"We asked that around 500 nurses be considered," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto told a news conference. "The main condition is that this must not negatively affect regional medical care." The organizing committee also said it will convene a roundtable with medical experts on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.

The roundtable will be made up of six experts and will meet regularly to discuss specific measures to hold safe and secure Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

To 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Aberdeen PLC, abandoning the letter e in phone-text fashion as part of a plan to modernize its brand. The new name, unveiled on Monday, will still be pronounced Aberdeen a...

INSIGHT-Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

Exxon Mobils effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the units funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reute...

TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen, bar on operating other units

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedantas Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021