Left Menu

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:23 IST
Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.

He said the Delhi government will make efforts to speed up the purchases further and administer jabs to people as soon as possible after the inoculation drive opens up on Saturday for everybody above 18.

COVID-19 has begun to affect in a big way those below 18 years of age too, he said, adding if the available vaccines are effective for this age group as well, or if any special vaccines can be manufactured for children, the Centre should allow inoculating this population also.

Delhi has been witnessing surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as an acute oxygen crisis as several hospitals have been sending SOS messages every day due to a shortage of life-saving gas.

''The Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age. We are working on a plan to start large-scale vaccination as soon as possible,'' Kejriwal told an online briefing. Even as officials later said free vaccine may be made available through Delhi government-run centers, they added that exact modalities are being worked out. Kerjiwal also appealed to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to Rs 150 a dose, saying that they have an entire lifetime to earn profits but this is a time to show humanity. He said the Central government should cap the price of vaccines if needed.

Last week, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had announced that it would price its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

Another vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, had also announced that its Covaxin would be available to state governments at Rs 600 a dose and private hospitals at Rs 1,200 a dose.

''At a time when Central and state governments are capping the rate at which medicines and other facilities should be made available to people, vaccines should also be moderately priced,'' the chief minister said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines should have one price across the nation.

He said that vaccine is emerging as a solution to this raging pandemic and added that those inoculated are either not contracting the virus or only getting its mild forms.

''They can recover at home and do not have to be admitted to the hospital. Even when they require hospitalization, their recovery is easy and swift. If we move with this observation, then successful vaccination of everyone will mean that the severity of the pandemic will end. Coronavirus will become like any other disease - manageable and with success rates of recovery,'' he said.

Kejriwal also said that the United Kingdom was facing a similar situation as India is today, adding that one of the main factors behind their ability to overcome the wave was a robust vaccination drive.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 percent.

This was the fourth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday, and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car makers earnings report, which would kick off this weeks results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1 as analysts expect the compa...

Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen su...

No crisis of medical oxygen in WB : govt official

There is no crisis of medical oxygen in West Bengal and the state has adequate stock of the life-saving gas, a senior state government official said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the current spike in CO...

Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources

The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis.The issue of vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021