Left Menu

Nitish holds high-level meeting on COVID surge in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:45 IST
Nitish holds high-level meeting on COVID surge in Bihar

Amid coronavirus surge and experts prediction that cases may further increase in the coming days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday held a high-level review meeting on COVID situation and issued order to further ramp up test of samples and ensure timely delivery of reports so that treatment of the infected can start at the earliest.

Kumar also instructed officials to take all steps to meet the requirment of medical oxygen for critically ill patients in the government as well as private COVID designated hospitals.

''If the requirement of medical oxygen is more than what the Centre has alloted to Bihar than the state government will arrange it at its own expense,'' he said, according to an official statement.

Deputy Chief ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- Health minister Mangal Pandey and senior officials including Principal Secretary of the Health department Pratyaya Amrit attended the meeting to take stock of the COVID scenario.

The chief minister instructed that all the police officials from the state who have gone to poll-bound states should be clinically examined on return.

After the second wave of coronavirus hit Bihar like in other parts of the country, Kumar had instructed to scale up test of samples to above one lakh from around 20,000 it had plummeted before the virus sudden spike.

Bihar had on Sunday tested 1,00,491 samples while over 2.59 crore citizens have been clinically examined for the virus so far.

Another issue which the CM emphasised once again is timely delivery of test reports.

Inordinated delay in delivery of reports of RT-PCR tests is common complaint of people in Patna and other parts of the state.

Bihar is witnessing over 12,000 coronavirus cases on a daily basis for the past few days.

A total of 12,795 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the overall caseload of Bihar to 4,03,590.

Kumar also underlined speeding up inoculation work in the state.

A total of 66,18,029 people have been given the jabs till Sunday.

The chief minister directed officials to engage retired medicos,dentists and also those practising ayush or unani system of medicine in fight against the deadly disease.

He laid stressed on intensifying awareness drive against COVID with the use of mikes in the villages along with other means to make people understand the danger of the disease and help them observe COVID protocol for safety.

The chief minister gave instruction to expedite distribution of free masks to people in the villages and urban civic bodies areas.

The state government has been making available four masks and a shop to every households in villages and urban municipality areas.

The task has been given to the Panchayati Raj Institution and Uraban Development departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Bidens administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automakers diesel emissions cheating s...

Decide representation to irrigate parks in Delhi expeditiously: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP governments Jal Board to decide as expeditiously as possible a representation by a resident of the national capital to the local authorities to ensure immediate watering of all the over 6,800 par...

Lebanon asks Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce imposed over what Riyadh called a rise in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021