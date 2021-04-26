Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:25 IST
Mumbai may be gaining the upper hand in COVID-19 fight: Expert

Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as only 3,792 cases were reported on Monday despite 41,000 tests being conducted to detect the infection, a senior health expert said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force and a renowned endocrinologist, said the turnaround was due to the metropolis tacking the surge with the ''ATM strategy'', which is 'Assess, Triage and Transfer, and Management'.

''Mumbai drops to 3792 cases on 41 k tests clearly we r turning around with ATM strategy of Assess Triage and Transfer and Management congratulations team MCGM.'' he tweeted.

As of Sunday, the country's financial capital had a caseload of 6,27,651 cases, including 12,783 deaths, with the active cases being 75,740.

While Mumbai saw an addition of a record 11,163 cases on April 4, the numbers started dropping over the past few days, with Sunday seeing 5,542 cases.

Dr Joshi, who was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, told PTI that Mumbai's second wave peak may be over and the flattening phase could have begun.

''During the first wave, Mumbai used to hardly conduct 15,000 to 18,000 tests. However, during the second wave, the test numbers range between 40,000 and 50,000. Mumbai has passed the peak as cases are plateauing, but the plateau could be longer,'' Joshi said.

He added that the second wave the country is facing is ''more furious'' than expected, which has been the trend worldwide, and appealed to people to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly even after current restrictions in the state are relaxed.

He said people must follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stressed the need to continue masking policy, zero tolerance for violators of norms etc even after the numbers dip, as ''we cannot say the worst is over''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

