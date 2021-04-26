Left Menu

Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020

Portugal on Monday reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:55 IST
Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal on Monday reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said. The country has reported a total of 16,965 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 834,638 infection cases, 196 more than reported the day before.

The last time Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths was on August 3. The health authority highlighted that it remains in the green zone of the risk matrix, with a transmission risk below 1 and a national incidence rate of 70.4 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants.

About 20% of its 10 million people have now been inoculated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7% with two doses, while more than 90% of the people aged 80 or more - the group with the most deaths - has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Portugal, which imposed a lockdown in January to curb what was then the world's worst COVID-19 surge, started lifting restrictions in March and has since reopened some schools, restaurant and cafe terraces, museums and hair salons.

(By Patrícia Vicente Rua; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Int'l community rushes medical supplies to India to help arrest record surge in COVID-19 cases

The international community has started rushing medical equipment and supplies to India, which continues to witness a record spike in the coronavirus cases, with the Biden administration saying it was working around the clock to deploy all ...

Auto industry veteran, former MSI MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar 79, a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders ...

COVID-19 surge: 2 BJP MLAs ask Gujarat CM to impose lockdown

Two BJP MLAs from Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday demanded a lockdown in the state to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.The two MLAs, Ketan Inamdar representing Savli Assembly constituency and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhol, held a meeting in Vado...

Turnout 75.02 per cent in seventh phase in WB, polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said.According to the EC, 75.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021