PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:40 IST
Sikkim has enough oxygen and hospital beds to deal with COVID-19 cases: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday claimed that Sikkim has enough oxygen and hospital beds to deal with the second wave of the pandemic which has hit the country.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected councillors of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Nagar panchayats, Golay said that the state government has set up an oxygen plant at STNM hospital and another one will be set up in May.

He claimed that the state government has procured necessary equipment and medicines in advance to deal with the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

The chief minister told the newly elected councillors that they are an integral part of the government machinery and told them to submit a list of essential projects and works in their areas for allocation of funds.

Sikkim till Sunday had reported 7,306 COVID-19 cases of which 934 were active cases while 6,073 patients have recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

