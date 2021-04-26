Left Menu

Social distancing, use of masks essential to prevent spread of COVID: Govt

He said many universities have researched that if a COVID-19 positive person does not follow the social distancing measures, then in 30 days the person can infect 406 people.If the infected person reduces physical exposure by 50 per cent, then it has been found that 15 people are infected instead of 406.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:31 IST
Social distancing, use of masks essential to prevent spread of COVID: Govt

Social distancing and use of masks are essential measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the government said on Monday. Addressing a news conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, cited studies to buttress the point. He said many universities have researched that if a COVID-19 positive person does not follow the social distancing measures, then in 30 days the person can infect 406 people.

''If the infected person reduces physical exposure by 50 per cent, then it has been found that 15 people are infected instead of 406. If the infected person reduces the physical exposure by 75 per cent, then the same (infected) person can infect 2.5 people in 30 days,'' Agrawal said. It is necessary that on one hand there should be a focus on clinical management, while on the other hand the focus must be on controlling COVID-19, he stressed.

Agrawal also re-emphasised on the use of masks. ''Study shows that if we are at a distance of six-feet, even then there is a chance of a COVID positive person transmitting the virus to an uninfected person. You can find this situation at home in case of home isolation cases. If masks are not used properly, then there is a 90 per cent chance of an infected person infecting an uninfected person,'' the joint secretary said.

If an uninfected person wears a mask and a COVID-19 positive person does not wear one then there is a 30 per cent chance of infecting the uninfected person, he said. If both, COVID positive and uninfected persons wear masks, then the chance of getting infected is 1.5 per cent. ''Couple this with a six-feet distance between two people, then there is negligible risk of the spread of the infection across two people,'' Agrawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the c...

TV actor Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

TV actor Hina Khan informed on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 33-year-old TV star took to Instagram and posted a statement confirming that she has quarantined herself at her home.She wrote, In these extremely difficul...

Researchers discover nanobodies inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a groundbreaking discovery, Australian researchers have identified neutralising nanobodies that block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells in preclinical models. Published in PNAS, the research is part of a consortium-led effort, bri...

COVID victim's body taken to cremation ground in auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana

The body of a COVID-19 victim was allegedly taken on an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground for the last rites in Punjabs Ludhiana. After a video went viral on social media showing the body of a COVID-19 victim being taken to the crematio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021