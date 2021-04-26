55 new COVID-19 cases push Nagaland's tally to 13,238
The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Kiphire and Longleng districts.
''55 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 38, Kohima- 9, Mokokchung & Mon- 3 each, Kiphire- Longleng- 1 each. Also 3 +ve patients have recovered. Phek- 2, Tuensang- 1,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.
With three more patients recovering from the disease, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 12,135, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 91.67 per cent, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
Nagaland now has 727 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 98, while 278 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
A total of 1,44,236 samples have been tested for COVID-19. It includes 77,751 on RT-PCR, 37,934 on TrueNat and 28,541 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Kikon.
