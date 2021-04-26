WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeks

WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeksReuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:06 IST
The World Health Organization expects to decide whether to give conditional emergency approval for China's two main COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks, Assistant Director-General Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão told a briefing on Monday.
Simao said the WHO could decide on a vaccine made by Sinopharm by the end of this week, and a vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech next week. China has deployed millions of doses of both vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa. (Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latin America
- China
- Asia
- Sinovac Biotech
- The World Health Organization
- Peter
- Africa
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier
US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China's ships
21 miners trapped after Xinjiang coal mine accident - China Daily
Philippines' defence chief says discusses S.China Sea situation with U.S. counterpart
Chloe Zhao creates DGA Awards history, becomes first Asian woman to win top prize