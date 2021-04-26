Mumbaikars flock for jabs as only 70% centres remain open

With the fear of a shortage of vaccines probably weighing on their minds, people queued up in scorching heat outside vaccination centres in Mumbai on Monday to receive anti COVID-19 jabs, a day after the civic body observed the fresh stock will ensure smooth vaccination only till April 28.

Earlier this month, 75 of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, had suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses.

Long queues were seen outside several government and civic-run vaccination centres in the megapolis though only 94 of the total 135 COVID-19 vaccination centres remained functional, sources said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said only 94 vaccination centres remained functional, including 12 run by the government, 40 by private (hospitals) and 42 by the civic body on Monday.

''31 of the 94 centres administered both Covishild and Covaxin vaccines to people,'' the BMC tweeted.

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines and 8,000 doses of Covaxin, and all the vaccination centres in the city will be functional on April 26.

As per the BMC data, a total 45,326 people were inoculated during the day with 42,006 of them receiving Covishild shots and 3,320 Covaxin including 2,233 beneficiaries who received the second doses.

Of the total 135 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 75 centres are private, 42 are run by the BMC while 17 are operated by the state government.

According to civic sources, some inoculation centres like NESCO in Goregaon, Dahisar Jumbo centre, Kandivali Shatabdi, Sion Hospital and BKC jumbo centre saw long queues since early morning.

Several people waited in scorching heat for their turn to receive jabs.

Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to private centres equipped with cold storage facilities, sufficient manpower and space to apply for setting up vaccination centres.

Currently, essential services workers, frontline workers and the citizens above 45 years of age are allowed to receive doses of vaccines.

In the next phase of vaccination beginning May 1, all people between the age group of 18 to 45 years will become eligible for inoculation.

According to the BMC estimate, Mumbai has a population of 90 lakh of people above 18 years.

