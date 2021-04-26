Sikkim reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Sikkim reported 23 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,329, an official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 140 as two more persons succumbed to the infection at the STNM hospital, state's Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

East Sikkim district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases followed by South Sikkim (4), West Sikkim (3) and North Sikkim district (1), he said.

Sikkim now has 928 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,093 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

He said 168 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 90,978 samples for COVID- 19, including 95 samples in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.

