PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

- Greensill worked within UK government without contract https://on.ft.com/2Sa0iJD - UK sanctions 22 individuals in fresh drive to battle global corruption https://on.ft.com/3npjcaX

- Tesla margins dip on supply chain pressures https://on.ft.com/3no1UdY - United States plans to share up to 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries https://on.ft.com/3vovHX4

Overview - Lex Greensill, the financier who secured a place at the heart of the British government, acquired his privileged role without any contract or explanation of his job, two senior Whitehall officials revealed on Monday.

- Britain's foreign secretary has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals as part of a new global anti-corruption regime designed to prevent "corrupt actors" from using Britain as a "haven for dirty money" and to tackle the issue round the world. - Tesla revenues got off to a strong start in 2021, thanks to a successful production increase in China and continued robust demand for its electric cars in a more crowded market, according to figures disclosed after the market closed on Monday.

- The United States will send up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine overseas, the White House has announced, as the Biden administration comes under pressure to assist countries suffering a resurgence of the virus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

