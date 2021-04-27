Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 05:35 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Greensill worked within UK government without contract https://on.ft.com/2Sa0iJD - UK sanctions 22 individuals in fresh drive to battle global corruption https://on.ft.com/3npjcaX

- Tesla margins dip on supply chain pressures https://on.ft.com/3no1UdY - United States plans to share up to 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries https://on.ft.com/3vovHX4

Overview - Lex Greensill, the financier who secured a place at the heart of the British government, acquired his privileged role without any contract or explanation of his job, two senior Whitehall officials revealed on Monday.

- Britain's foreign secretary has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals as part of a new global anti-corruption regime designed to prevent "corrupt actors" from using Britain as a "haven for dirty money" and to tackle the issue round the world. - Tesla revenues got off to a strong start in 2021, thanks to a successful production increase in China and continued robust demand for its electric cars in a more crowded market, according to figures disclosed after the market closed on Monday.

- The United States will send up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine overseas, the White House has announced, as the Biden administration comes under pressure to assist countries suffering a resurgence of the virus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead announces steps to expand availability of remdesivir in India

American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in India.The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India is having a ...

Cricket-Lynn urges Australia to arrange charter flight to bring IPL players home

Batsman Chris Lynn has asked the Australian cricket board to arrange a charter plane to bring players home at the end of the Indian Premier League IPL as India battles a surge in COVID-19 infections. Three Australian cricketers have already...

Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Tesla posted record deliveries in th...

Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021