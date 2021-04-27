PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 05:35 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Greensill worked within UK government without contract https://on.ft.com/2Sa0iJD - UK sanctions 22 individuals in fresh drive to battle global corruption https://on.ft.com/3npjcaX
- Tesla margins dip on supply chain pressures https://on.ft.com/3no1UdY - United States plans to share up to 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries https://on.ft.com/3vovHX4
Overview - Lex Greensill, the financier who secured a place at the heart of the British government, acquired his privileged role without any contract or explanation of his job, two senior Whitehall officials revealed on Monday.
- Britain's foreign secretary has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals as part of a new global anti-corruption regime designed to prevent "corrupt actors" from using Britain as a "haven for dirty money" and to tackle the issue round the world. - Tesla revenues got off to a strong start in 2021, thanks to a successful production increase in China and continued robust demand for its electric cars in a more crowded market, according to figures disclosed after the market closed on Monday.
- The United States will send up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine overseas, the White House has announced, as the Biden administration comes under pressure to assist countries suffering a resurgence of the virus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Senator calls China part of 'axis of evil', calls on Biden to reaffirm support towards Taiwan
British Airways appoints Moran Birger as sales head for South Asia, Middle East, Africa
Czech children's author explores 'British Schindler' in new book
Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun
FACTBOX-How Biden's agencies are picking apart Trump's Wall Street-friendly measures