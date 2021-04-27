Left Menu

Dr Reddy's expects first lot of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by May end

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccineSputnik V, on Tuesday said it expects the first lot of stock from Russian Direct Investment Fund by May end.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later, it was enhanced to 125 million.

''We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May,'' Dr. Reddy's spokesperson told PTI in an email reply.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev in a virtual press conference recently said he expected over 50 million doses of sputnik vaccine to be manufactured in India by this summer.

He had said RDIF has tied up with five drug companies for the vaccine and is looking at a couple of more firms for the possible production pacts.

Once available, SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

''We expect Domestic Manufacturing to ramp up from Q2.

We are not able to confirm the first lot size at this time,'' Dr. Reddy's official further said.

A senior official of Dr. Reddy's said the vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from RDIF maintaining -18 to -22 degree celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

